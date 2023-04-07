Cristina Bejar’s Newly Released "The Coach as a Leader" is a Creative Analogy for Understanding the Complexities of Leadership
“The Coach as a Leader,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cristina Bejar, is a helpful tool for personal or group discussion that will aid upcoming leaders in developing positive leadership skills and avoid falling into bad habits that lead to weakened teams.
Moreno Valley, CA, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Coach as a Leader”: a thoughtful narrative that presents clear expectations and duties for effective leadership. “The Coach as a Leader” is the creation of published author Cristina Bejar, an experienced professional—skilled in training and development for a Fortune 200 company. Her passion for the people side of things has afforded her the opportunity to serve as an innovative learning and development leader, delivering a wide range of employee-focused, performance-based solutions aligned with organizational objectives. She has a demonstrated history of leading teams through complex project delivery methodologies with strong creative problem-solving skills including performance management, design/implementation, and leadership across a variety of learning and development areas from strategic planning to business implementation.
Bejar shares, “Truth is best served simple. This short book is a must have for all who aspire to leadership positions or are already in one. Based on the analogy of a coach and his team of horses, it outlines expectations and responsibilities on what it means to lead.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cristina Bejar’s new book provokes a willingness for discussion and critical thinking exercises.
Consumers can purchase “The Coach as a Leader” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Coach as a Leader,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories