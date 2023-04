Cristina Bejar’s Newly Released "The Coach as a Leader" is a Creative Analogy for Understanding the Complexities of Leadership

Moreno Valley, CA, April 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “The Coach as a Leader”: a thoughtful narrative that presents clear expectations and duties for effective leadership. “The Coach as a Leader” is the creation of published author Cristina Bejar, an experienced professional—skilled in training and development for a Fortune 200 company. Her passion for the people side of things has afforded her the opportunity to serve as an innovative learning and development leader, delivering a wide range of employee-focused, performance-based solutions aligned with organizational objectives. She has a demonstrated history of leading teams through complex project delivery methodologies with strong creative problem-solving skills including performance management, design/implementation, and leadership across a variety of learning and development areas from strategic planning to business implementation.Bejar shares, “Truth is best served simple. This short book is a must have for all who aspire to leadership positions or are already in one. Based on the analogy of a coach and his team of horses, it outlines expectations and responsibilities on what it means to lead.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cristina Bejar’s new book provokes a willingness for discussion and critical thinking exercises.Consumers can purchase “The Coach as a Leader” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Coach as a Leader,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.