Martha Black’s Newly Released "Little Missy" is an Engaging Fiction That Explores Important Social Issues with Compassion
“Little Missy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Black, is an expressive tale of a young girl’s fight against Guillain-Barré syndrome and the discovery of an impactful friendship.
Rockwall, TX, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Little Missy”: an enjoyable and heartfelt juvenile fiction. “Little Missy” is the creation of published author Martha Black, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who graduated from The Institute of Children’s Literature and has been writing for fifty years. She loves the Lord and is deeply involved in her church, First Baptist of Rockwall, Texas. And though she lives in Rockwall, she is still a member of HOTPACS in Waco, Texas, a Parkinson’s support group. She produces their monthly newsletter and yearly phone directory. Her husband, Earl, died with Parkinson’s.
Black shares, “Little Missy had been in bed for weeks with Guillain-Barré syndrome, fatigue, and depression. Her father, frightened for her, asked, 'What will make you happy?'
“Little Missy said, 'No one has time to spend with me, hours of time.'
“'If a companion will make you happy, I’ll move heaven and earth to find you one.'
Days later, Sammy knocked, entered, then jumped up on Little Missy’s bed. She informed her that she was going to help her walk again. When asked how, she replied, 'With miracles, lots and lots of miracles.'
“Little Missy had never met anyone like Sammy before, and before she knew it, she was knee-deep in miracles—the miracles of fresh air, exercise, movement, love, patience, and others. Sammy was so full of joy that she created days that were so much fun that Little Missy had no time for depression.
“Soon, Little Missy was sitting up in bed, then going outside in a wheelchair, and finally riding her horse, Ebony. But the final glory was when she stood to use parallel bars to take her first steps in months.
“Mr. Fullington was so grateful that he wanted to do something for Sammy that would be meaningful to her. Little Missy gave him a plan because she knew of Sammy’s deep desire to be a veterinarian. They took Sammy to see their vet, who offered her a Saturday job until she graduated from high school, after which she was to have a full scholarship to a veterinarian college.
“Sammy danced with great joy. Finally, she stopped and hugged Little Missy and whispered, 'Can I call you by your name? You’re way too old to be a Little Missy.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Black’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers root for Little Missy.
Black paints a vivid picture within the pages of her flagship novella that layers family connection with the bonds of friendship in a heartwarming story of hope.
Consumers can purchase “Little Missy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Missy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
