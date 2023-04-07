Kathi Howard-Primes’s Newly Released "Walking in Ava’s Shoes" is a Compassionate Story of a Young Girl Living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
“Walking in Ava’s Shoes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathi Howard-Primes, is an uplifting message for young readers overcoming the challenges associated with ADHD.
Cleveland Heights, OH, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Walking in Ava’s Shoes”: a vibrant and encouraging juvenile fiction. “Walking in Ava’s Shoes” is the creation of published author Kathi Howard-Primes.
Howard-Primes shares, "Walking in Miss Ava's Shoes takes you on the personal journey of a young girl named Ava who gives insight to the reader on how she expresses her feelings and goes about her everyday activities processing information with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)."
Ava is smart, talented, yet often misunderstood. She is also energetic, sensitive, chatty, and fun-loving. Despite Ava being diagnosed with ADHD, she is a typical girl who wants to be loved, heard, and supported. Ava’s story is able to resonate with the reader because of the shared experiences and challenges many children face in and out of the classroom.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathi Howard-Primes’s new book features engaging illustrations created by Dara Harper and Diane Johnson.
Howard-Primes takes on the complexities of living with ADHD in a manner that will resonate with young readers who face the challenges of this disorder on a daily basis, yet also provides an empathetic perspective for the classroom community where students learn, grow and thrive.
Consumers can purchase “Walking in Ava’s Shoes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking in Ava’s Shoes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or the author Kathi Howard Primes at 216-403-0120.
Categories