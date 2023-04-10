R. Jenee Walker, MD’s Newly Released “Good Night, Beautiful Mother” is a Heartfelt Story of a Mother’s Love and the Healing Journey After Losing a Parent
“Good Night, Beautiful Mother,” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Jenee Walker, MD, is a comforting message of God’s love for those faced with the loss of a loved one, especially a parent, and the complexity of healing from that loss.
Charleston, WV, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Good Night, Beautiful Mother”: an emotionally-charged message of hope. “Good Night, Beautiful Mother” is the creation of published author R. Jenee Walker, MD, a psychiatrist board certified in adult, child, and adolescent psychiatry. She also has a story published in Chicken Soup for the African American Women’s Soul. Born and reared in Compton, California, Walker currently resides and practices in Charleston, West Virginia. She is married and is the mother of three adult children whom she cherishes as her greatest blessing.
Walker shares, “There was once a little girl who loved her mother more than anything in the whole wide world.
“She loved that every night for as long as she could remember, her mother would tuck her in bed with a warm hug and say:
“‘Good night, beautiful daughter,’ and the girl would say:
“‘Good night, beautiful mother,’ and the mother would say as she pulled the covers up below the girl’s ears lovingly tucking her in:
“‘I will see you in the morning.’
“This is a tender story about love that endures throughout the seasons of life. It is a story about forever love that transcends the joys and sorrows of life and never dies even in the face of death.
“'Good Night, Beautiful Mother' offers readers of all ages hope and healing words that reminds us all that death is not an end, but a beginning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Jenee Walker, MD’s new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Chloé Walker, MD, as a tribute to her grandmother.
Walker offers an engaging narrative along with helpful resources for readers facing the bereavement process personally or while aiding others through the ups and downs of grief.
Consumers can purchase “Good Night, Beautiful Mother” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Night, Beautiful Mother,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
