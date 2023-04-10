Timothy Wade Bowley’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Andy and Mandy Bear and Friends: Volume 2" is a Delightful Adventure for Two Little Bears and New Friends
“The Adventures of Andy and Mandy Bear And Friends: Volume 2,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Wade Bowley, is a fun narrative that takes readers on an innocent adventure with two bears from the woods with a curiosity for the home nearby when the family who resides there go on vacation.
Spokane, WA, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Andy and Mandy Bear And Friends: Volume 2”: a lighthearted children’s narrative. “The Adventures of Andy and Mandy Bear And Friends: Volume 2” is the creation of published author Timothy Wade Bowley, who was born in Montana and later moved to the Puget Sound after graduating high school in 1980, where he met his late wife, Amy Marie Jenkins, a true gift from God. They married in January of 1991 and enjoyed twenty-six years of marriage until Amy’s unexpected passing in February of 2017. He now resides in his hometown, Spokane, WA.
Bowley shares, “Andy and Mandy live in the woods like most bears do, but Andy and Mandy are not your normal bears. Most bears are afraid of people, but Andy and Mandy Bear are more curious about people than they are scared. There is a house very near the edge of the woods, and that is where Andy and Mandy spend most of their time, watching the family that lives in this house. The family was leaving for a ten-day vacation. Andy had watched as they left the house and counted two adults and two children. Andy was sure the house was empty now, so he decided to see if he could find a way inside the house. He checked the front door; it was locked. He checked the back door; it was also locked. He checked the windows and finally found a window that had been left open slightly. After calling to Mandy, he opened the window all the way and climbed inside. He found himself in the bathroom. Andy was excited when he saw the bathtub and quickly decided to fill the tub with water and take a bath. When Mandy got to the bathroom window, she saw Andy sitting in the tub with the water quickly filling the tub. Suds were going everywhere.
“Quckee Duck and Finny Fish live in the bathroom, and they had introduced themselves to Andy and Mandy. They all quickly became friends as they enjoyed a playful time in the tub.
“Our story begins as Andy, acting as the scout, opens the bathroom door to lead the way to explore the rest of the house.
“What will they find and where will they decide to go?
“Get ready to meet the most exciting and fun bears you have ever seen or heard of and the friends they make along their way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Wade Bowley’s new book will delight and entertain the imagination as young readers get to know Andy and Mandy bear and the delightful new friends found in a family home.
Bowley dedicates this book in loving memory to Amy Marie Bowley, their son, Justin Charles White, and his wife, Rachel Pauline White.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Andy and Mandy Bear And Friends: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Andy and Mandy Bear And Friends: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
