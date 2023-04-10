Kingsley B. Garrison, Ph.D.’s Newly Released “A Young Man’s Search of the Reality of a God: If You Are Real, Show Yourself!” is an Inspiring Story of a Search for God

“A Young Man’s Search of the Reality of a God:If You Are Real, Show Yourself!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kingsley B. Garrison, Ph.D., is a thoughtful reflection on life’s ups and downs as the author recounts his personal and spiritual growth.