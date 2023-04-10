Kingsley B. Garrison, Ph.D.’s Newly Released “A Young Man’s Search of the Reality of a God: If You Are Real, Show Yourself!” is an Inspiring Story of a Search for God
“A Young Man’s Search of the Reality of a God:If You Are Real, Show Yourself!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kingsley B. Garrison, Ph.D., is a thoughtful reflection on life’s ups and downs as the author recounts his personal and spiritual growth.
New York, NY, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Young Man’s Search of the Reality of a God: If You Are Real, Show Yourself!”: an uplifting story of determined faith and self-discovery. “A Young Man’s Search of the Reality of a God: If You Are Real, Show Yourself!” is the creation of published author Kingsley B. Garrison, Ph.D., a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who furthered his education at Dillard University, Southern University, Southeastern Louisiana University, and the University of Southern Mississippi, where he obtained a PhD in communications.
Garrison shares, “So God showed up in my life in a mighty way just when I needed Him most. I had no money, but I had a need. He met my need and provided more. The Lord had already put in place a plan to deliver me, to bless me before I even felt the first clue of a problem. Occasionally, when I forget, the Spirit reminds me what He said, 'I will never leave you or forsake you.'
“That’s what this book is about: my search for God and the truth—not my parents’ truth, not my church’s truth, but the truth according to the Bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kingsley B. Garrison, Ph.D.’s new book will share personal and family history that shaped the author’s sense of God.
Garrison shares in hope of aiding others in their pursuit of a deeper, more fulfilling connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "A Young Man's Search of the Reality of a God: If You Are Real, Show Yourself!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Young Man's Search of the Reality of a God: If You Are Real, Show Yourself!" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
