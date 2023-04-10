Dr. Fatima Abdul Johnson’s Newly Released "Stories for Children" is a Heartwarming Pair of Stories with Important Lessons of Life and Faith
“Stories for Children,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Fatima Abdul Johnson, can be enjoyed by readers of all ages when shared together as important messages on life, faith, and kindness unfold.
Philadelphia, PA, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Stories for Children”: an emotionally charged and uplifting collection. “Stories for Children” is the creation of published author Dr. Fatima Abdul Johnson, a licensed holistic practitioner, doctor of metaphysics, board certified natural wellness practitioner, certified hypnotherapist, educator, and philanthropist. Dr. Johnson has over twenty-five years in the field of mental health. She has a private practice in the center city Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she uses a unique upbeat animated approach to mental health recovery and emotional wellness. She is the creator of the STRIVE Motivational Recovery Model and teaches this recovery approach at Temple University, course title: STRIVE: The Psychology of Recovery.
Dr. Johnson shares, “Encouraging and motivational describes Stories for Children. Although written for children, adults receive the message of resilience, love, and determination.
“'A Boy Named Morris' was written by the author at the age of ten. The story was inspired by a boy in the author’s fourth grade class. Every afternoon on the way home from school, Morris sees a homeless man in the park with torn clothes and a sad dirty face. He feels bad for the homeless man and asks his parents what he can do to help the man. His parents inform him there was nothing he can do because the homeless man is an adult and has to help himself. This saddens him. He wishes for a way to help the man. Then one day, he has the chance to help the man. Later that day, Morris is rushed to the hospital. He had been sick for a long time. While at the hospital, he has a visit from the homeless man, who he takes him to his heavenly reward. This story relates to all religions and cultures, A true story of pure love and human kindness.
“'Maggie’s Carnival of Dreams' is inspired by the author’s experiences as a child. The story tells of children with various disabilities sitting in a dirty old park, imagining and dreaming of going to a carnival to ride upon the amusement rides. The children are told by their caregiver that they are 'not normal children' and will never be able to ride upon amusement rides. This hurts and saddens the children, so they create a carnival of their minds where they can ride upon the rides and where their disabilities can’t stop them. As years go by and the children grow into their adult years, Maggie remembers the hurt of being called 'not normal' and makes their dreams come true. Maggie makes the dream carnival reality. The carnival is designed for children with disabilities—because all children are normal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Fatima Abdul Johnson’s new book has recently garnered reviews such as, “The positive energy touches my heart,” and “I’ve read it over and over again. It continues to inspire me over and over again.”
Consumers can purchase “Stories for Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stories for Children,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
