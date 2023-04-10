Nikki Sandman’s Newly Released "God Created You" is a Celebration of All That Makes Us Special in God’s Eyes
“God Created You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nikki Sandman, shares an important message of God’s grace and acceptance for upcoming generations in need of encouragement and guidance.
Lancaster, PA, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Created You”: a charming reminder of the wonderfully unique nature of God’s creation. “God Created You” is the creation of published author Nikki Sandman, a proud wife and mother who has a background in social work.
Sandman shares, “'God Created You' is filled with simple biblical truths to remind readers that God created him or her and the world around them for a purpose.
God knew the exact time we would be born and the family line we would be a part of. He created each of us to have unique gifts and talents to boldly shine His light. No one person is the same and each life is precious. Although it will not always be smooth sailing when we put our faith in our Creator, He will take that burden from us and guide us through the storm.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nikki Sandman’s new book is a lighthearted and encouraging reading experience for readers both young and old to share together.
Sandman shares an enjoyable opportunity to help young readers begin to develop the foundation for a long and fulfilling relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “God Created You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Created You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
