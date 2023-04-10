Omar Ivey’s Newly Released "Friday Night Thrill" is a Supernatural Thriller That Will Have Readers Racing to See What Secrets Lie Within a Mysterious Mansion
“Friday Night Thrill,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Omar Ivey, is an enjoyable fiction that takes readers on an action-packed thrill ride as four friends find themselves swept up in an unexpected adventure.
New York, NY, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Friday Night Thrill”: a gripping tale of secrets and twists of fate. “Friday Night Thrill” is the creation of published author Omar Ivey.
Ivey shares, “Ronnie is the new kid in school; but he—along with his new friends Sarah, Joe, and Flynn—is about to awaken an ancient horror in uptown Manhattan.
“At the beginning of their sophomore year, close friends Sarah, a gifted artist; Joe, the basketball team captain; and Flynn, the resident lothario are tasked to welcome the new kid, a rich but friendly boy named Ronnie.
“They quickly build connections with their shared interests; so to deepen their newly established friendship, the foursome decides to hold a party at Ronnie’s mansion, which was bought by his family at a bargain.
“This alarms Sarah, whose family has lived in Manhattan for generations. She warns the group that the mansion is known to be haunted and that its previous owners do not last even for a month. But peer pressure and teen spirit win the day, and the party is set for the coming Friday.
“However, the initially jovial celebration quickly goes downhill as a series of horrific events leads the friends to encounter the ghosts of a hidden past.
“Join the four friends in this hair-raising thriller as they fight to survive illusions and the reality they uncovered in Friday Night Thrill.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Omar Ivey’s new book is a throwback to classic thrillers that have thrilled audiences for generations.
Ivey paints a vivid picture within the pages of this enjoyable novella that packs a punch.
Consumers can purchase “Friday Night Thrill” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Friday Night Thrill,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
