Michelle Seman’s Newly Released "Turk’s Blessing" is a Powerful Story of Connection Between Friends Following a Tragic Loss
“Turk’s Blessing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Seman, is a heartfelt juvenile fiction that aids readers in learning to navigate challenges of faith including the loss of a beloved friend.
Avon Lake, OH, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Turk’s Blessing”: a heartfelt message of hope for anyone navigating the complexities of loss. “Turk’s Blessing” is the creation of published author Michelle Seman, a mother of seven children and grandmother of six grandchildren. Seman currently resides in Avon Lake, Ohio, with her husband, youngest daughter, and two stepsons.
Seman shares, “Turk is back, and this time, someone new enters the picture. Turk has so many questions. Does he get the answers? Len is still by Turk’s side through thick and thin. This Christmas season turns into one big blessing after all the confusion and frustration. What could possibly happen next?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Seman’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a community come together to show comfort during a trying time.
Seman shares in hope of aiding upcoming generations in their understanding of the need to lift each other up during moments of heartbreak.
Consumers can purchase “Turk’s Blessing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turk’s Blessing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
