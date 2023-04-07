Author Lisa Battis’s New Book, "The Space Traveler's Guide to God's Magic," is an Insightful Tool to Enhance One's Perception of the World and Connection with God
Recent release “The Space Traveler's Guide to God's Magic,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lisa Battis, is an eye-opening faith-based read to help expand one's knowledge of the world around them and how they view it. By following Battis's steps to grow closer with the Holy Spirit, readers will discover new ways of seeing the world and how to connect with others.
Plymouth, MA, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Battis, who resides on the New England coast with her family and runs an inspirational blog entitled, “Best Life Lee,” has completed her new book, “The Space Traveler's Guide to God's Magic”: a thought-provoking look at understanding how one’s relationship with the Holy Spirit and inner thoughts affect the way one perceives the outside world.
“We are all on a spiritual journey, traveling through time and space,” writes Battis. “What we think of as space is all that we cannot see with our physical eyes. When we feel overwhelmed, we say, ‘Give me some space.’ At times of change, we say, ‘Let’s make some space.’ And during ceremonies, we ‘clear the space.’
“‘The Space Traveler’s Guide to God’s Magic’ is a step-by-step manual for the spiritual being who wants to come to the forefront of the physical experience to enhance the journey with God’s magic—the true source of all that we are.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lisa Battis’s stirring tale is a simple, easy-to-follow guide that is sure to have long-lasting effects for readers to help live one’s best life.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Space Traveler's Guide to God's Magic" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
