The Congruity Group Formalizes Partnership with the Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA)
Dayton, OH, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Congruity Group announced today that they have formalized a partnership with the premier association for strategic account management.
“We could not be more excited to partner with SAMA,” said Congruity CEO Betsy Westhafer. “Throughout my career, I have had exposure to many professional associations, but I have yet to find one that provides more value, a better community, and a rich, 60 year history of service to their members. Our two organizations have incredible synergies with one another, and we intend to leverage those in a way that adds value to the SAMA community and Congruity clients around the globe.”
SAMA selected The Congruity Group to build and execute their Strategic Customer Advisory Board and will launch multiple collaboration initiatives to help B2B organizations accelerate their success with their strategic accounts.
“We’ve learned that one of the most important elements of successful, strategic relationships is the engagement of the senior leadership team with their clients,” said SAMA President and CEO Denise Freier. “The value of having a Strategic Customer Advisory Board resolves the missing link of how to keep strong, executive relations with your significant clients. This will bring substantial value to the SAMA community.”
Westhafer is a featured speaker at the upcoming SAMA Annual Conference, May 23-25, 2023 in San Diego, California. She will be educating conference participants on how to move from being perceived as a transactional vendor to that of a strategic business advisor. View the full conference agenda on the SAMA website.
About The Congruity Group
The Congruity Group assists high-growth B2B organizations in designing and executing meaningful strategic dialogue with their key customers to accelerate the growth and value of their clients’ organizations. Their in-person and virtual Customer Advisory Boards help ensure market alignment while providing valuable peer-to-peer executive engagement. The Congruity Group serves clients from its headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. To learn more, visit www.thecongruitygroup.com.
About SAMA
Founded in 1964, SAMA is a unique nonprofit association with a community of more than 15,000 worldwide. SAMA offers numerous training, professional development, and networking events throughout North America, Asia, and Europe each year in addition to research, publications, and other knowledge resources. To learn more, visit www.strategicaccounts.org.
