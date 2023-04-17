HealthONE Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023
Award award recognizes HealthONE’s impact and commitment to gender equality in the workplace and for promoting women at all levels.
Denver, CO, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE, a leading healthcare system in the Denver-metro area, announced today that it is recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.
The Newsweek award for America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women is a national survey of 37,000 women. The participants evaluated the companies based on various categories: corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation, and benefits. The organizations were also reviewed based on their share of women on the management team. Of the 600 national organizations recognized by Newsweek, only 74 are healthcare providers. Newsweek partnered with data firm Plant-A Insights Group, which collected more than 224,000 company reviews nationally.
HealthONE takes pride in promoting gender equality and breaking down gender barriers. The HealthONE system of care is the only healthcare provider in Colorado to be named to the Newsweek list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and one of only six organizations total in the state of Colorado.
“Women face unique challenges in the workplace. These challenges can range from unequal pay and a lack of representation in leadership positions, to discrimination and sexual harassment. Raising awareness of inequities in the workplace is the first step toward rectifying them. And it's equally important to highlight those companies that are leading the way. To that end, Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 For Women," stated Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.
The HealthONE mission is, "Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life." That statement resonates with the patients we serve and the colleagues we support. HealthONE will continue to focus our efforts on gender equality, diversity, equity, inclusion, and providing the highest quality care possible.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top
Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
