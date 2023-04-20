On May 12, The Rochester Symphony Orchestra (RSO) Presents Its 2023 Season Finale - "A New Horizon"

Join the Rochester Symphony Orchestra (RSO) on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Road, Rochester, Michigan for a tribute to five extraordinary American performers conducted by music director and conductor Maestro Zeljko Milicevic. In addition, there will also be a performance by Shaun Lee, winner of the 2023 Young Artist Competition.