Kudzu Names Rob D’Oria (Co-Founder and CTO) as Its New CEO
Alpharetta, GA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kudzu Software Inc., an Atlanta-based forms migration, reimagination, and ideation platform is pleased to announce that Co-founder and CTO Rob D’Oria has been promoted to CEO. Former CEO, Ron Douglass, will be transitioning into the newly created role of President & COO, where he will focus on scaling operations and demand generation to meet Kudzu’s growth objectives.
“In the 2nd half of 2022 we were hyper-focused on sales and partner development, requiring us to now make investments in customer and partner success,” said Ron Douglass. Douglass adds, “The primary focus of my new role will be ensuring we have the people, processes and systems in place to produce successful outcomes for customers and partners, while simultaneously increasing the size of our funnel.”
D’Oria will be taking over at CEO as the company opens a new round of funding. He has been Kudzu’s CTO since its founding, leading an engineering team that has built a platform with novel (two issued patents) forms recognition and transformation capabilities. He will continue to lead Kudzu’s engineering efforts in this new role. Prior to co-founding Kudzu with Ron Douglass and Eric Eichler (CPO), D’Oria was the CTO of BlueThread Technologies, where he was responsible for the design and development of StoragePoint, an award-winning storage solution for SharePoint that was acquired by Metalogix.
“As our former CTO, and fellow Co-founder, Rob has been instrumental in developing the technology and vision for Kudzu,” said Ron Douglass. Douglass adds “As we open our Series A- funding round, we believe Rob is uniquely equipped to engage with the technology investment community as our CEO, while continuing to lead our innovation and development efforts.”
“I’m stepping into this role at an important time in Kudzu’s growth story,” said D’Oria. “Although there are challenges ahead, I am confident in our team, the partnerships we have developed, and our platform’s ability to re-define how customer investments in LC/NC platforms are maximized and future proofed. We are very well positioned to take advantage of a seismic shift in how organizations compose apps and deliver them to their customers and increasingly remote workforces.”
About Kudzu
Kudzu aids organizations in moving to modern low and no code platforms by automating user experience creation and conversion. The result for customers is a significant reduction in time and cost when compared with fully manual ideation and conversion efforts. You can learn more about Kudzu by visiting https://kudzusoftware.com.
Contact
Ron Douglass
770-406-6747
www.kudzusoftware.com
