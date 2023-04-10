Beverly Fontenot’s Newly Released "Facing the Sun" is a Collection of Insightful Messages of Faith Drawn from Personal Experiences and Reflection
“Facing the Sun,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly Fontenot, features 120 opportunities for prayer and contemplation as readers examine the key points of Christianity found within.
Keysville, VA, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Facing the Sun”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking encouragement in their pursuit of better understanding God’s word. “Facing the Sun” is the creation of published author Beverly Fontenot, a retired educator who holds a BFA degree in art with a minor in drawing and painting and a master’s degree in education with an endorsement in administration.
Fontenot shares, “How do you know when you’re facing the sun? You’ll know if you’re facing the sun when you see your shadow fall behind you. Try to face both the sun and God’s Son, Jesus, so your shadow and troubled circumstances and situations will fall behind you. Look at Jesus and not the water!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Fontenot’s new book offers concise installments that can be enjoyed individually or in totality as Fontenot brings clarity to key aspects of scripture.
Fontenot shares in hope of aiding others in the pursuit of finding comfort, strength, and fulfilment through Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Facing the Sun” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Facing the Sun,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fontenot shares, “How do you know when you’re facing the sun? You’ll know if you’re facing the sun when you see your shadow fall behind you. Try to face both the sun and God’s Son, Jesus, so your shadow and troubled circumstances and situations will fall behind you. Look at Jesus and not the water!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Fontenot’s new book offers concise installments that can be enjoyed individually or in totality as Fontenot brings clarity to key aspects of scripture.
Fontenot shares in hope of aiding others in the pursuit of finding comfort, strength, and fulfilment through Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Facing the Sun” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Facing the Sun,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories