Marion J. Thomas II’s Newly Released “What it Means to Be: A MAN OF GOD” is a Clarion Call to Men of the World to Live as God Intended
“What it Means to Be: A MAN OF GOD,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marion J. Thomas II, is an encouraging message of commitment, faithfulness, and fulfillment in Christ as Thomas explores the key affirmations of the biblical scriptures of living as a Man of God.
Temecula, CA, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What it Means to Be: A MAN OF GOD”: a heartfelt challenge to men from any background. “What it Means to Be: A MAN OF GOD” is the creation of published author Marion J. Thomas II, a dedicated family man and loving father of two.
Thomas shares, “I wrote this book, What It Means to Be a Man of God, during the pandemic when the world was shut down, reflecting on my own relationship with God when we had no church to attend because the world was shut down. So God spoke to me and said, ‘Though the world is shut down, my kingdom functions 24-7. Those that know me have access to my kingdom!’
“Yes, it’s accessible to all who trust him! But men are essential to the work God wants to do in the world through us and for us! We must be kingdom Men of God to represent God on the earth. For those of us who are seeking a wife to be our helpmate, as I wrote in the book, we as men have to show something they can help with. We can only do that as men who are operating as men fearfully and wonderfully made, who has an established relationship with God, faithfully walking with him! My prayer is that this book provokes you in activating your call as Men of God, who have been called to represent God in our homes, our communities, and throughout the world so God may get the glory out of our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marion J. Thomas II’s new book will challenge and encourage as readers reflect on the insightful guidance found within.
Thomas shares in hopes of aiding upcoming generations and established believers alike as they seek to cultivate a truly God-centered life.
Consumers can purchase “What it Means to Be: A MAN OF GOD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What it Means to Be: A MAN OF GOD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
