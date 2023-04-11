Marion J. Thomas II’s Newly Released “What it Means to Be: A MAN OF GOD” is a Clarion Call to Men of the World to Live as God Intended

“What it Means to Be: A MAN OF GOD,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marion J. Thomas II, is an encouraging message of commitment, faithfulness, and fulfillment in Christ as Thomas explores the key affirmations of the biblical scriptures of living as a Man of God.