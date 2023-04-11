Lynn Persepolis’s Newly Released "Oranges for Oysters" is an Evocative Collection of Thought-Provoking Poetic Works
“Oranges for Oysters,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Persepolis, is an illustrative selection of poetry that will challenge and provoke readers to ponder the deeper meanings.
New York, NY, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Oranges for Oysters”: a thoughtful arrangement of stimulating poetry. “Oranges for Oysters” is the creation of published author Lynn Persepolis.
Persepolis shares, “An anthropological scientific study of ancient Zoroastrian Judaism, Christianity, and Islam of Semitic and nomadic Iran—with general East Asian Hindu and Buddhist philosophical, social, and religious reference to the newer Catholic order of chivalry of the Knights Templar, including genealogical cultural Mystery Cryptology of The Holy Grail —transcripted angelic or alien sightings and encounters, which become regular family traditions as heritage across the Pan-White, even Pan-European White Caucasian diaspora, which provide an account of biblical romantic mysticism into a yet-silenced feminist perspective on namesake and property wars, ritualistic rape, and prearranged—marriage, royalty, mimicry of Shakespearean romance drama theatre and Charles Robert Darwin’s naturalist theory, 'Survival of the fittest,' poetry of the paranormal, alternate personal reality. Great for royal weddings!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Persepolis’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers reflect on the enigmatic themes.
Consumers can purchase “Oranges for Oysters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Oranges for Oysters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
