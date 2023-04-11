Brad Reed’s Newly Released "Preacher’s Proverbs: Wisdom Taught and Caught in My Life" is an Encouraging Pastoral Resource
“Preacher’s Proverbs: Wisdom Taught and Caught in My Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brad Reed, is a collection of helpful advice and uplifting messages of faith meant to inspire upcoming spiritual leaders.
Lebanon, MO, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Preacher’s Proverbs: Wisdom Taught and Caught in My Life”: an empowering resource for anyone seeking to be successful within the ministry. “Preacher’s Proverbs: Wisdom Taught and Caught in My Life” is the creation of published author, Brad Reed, who was born and raised in Southwest Missouri. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in a little Pentecostal church in Lebanon, Missouri, in 1984. He was married to his beautiful wife, Joleen, later that same year. They have four married children and, at this time, eight grandchildren. He accepted the call to preach in the fall of 1987 and began his first pastorate in 1989. The Reeds have always been involved in ministry, pastoring four churches in southern Missouri and serving as the district youth director for the Pentecostal Church of God, with whom he is ordained through. The Reeds planted Faith Pentecostal Ministries in 2000 and have been there for twenty-two years.
Reed shares, “'Go into the ministry,' they said. 'It will be fun,' they said. Ministry is not always fun, but it is rarely boring. Many a young minister has begun only to think later, What am I doing here? Thankfully, there have been older, more experienced ministers that have shared their wit and wisdom along the way. Some were trying to encourage, while others were trying to keep me on track. Now, after nearly forty years in pastoral ministry, I have put some of those bits of wisdom together in this book. My hope and prayers are that you will receive the same encouragement and direction that I did through the years. I hope that you can find a comfortable place to sit and meet with me as we share about what we are learning through this high calling and great adventure called the ministry.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Reed’s new book will challenge readers in their pursuit of developing key skills and learning to trust in their calling.
Reed shares from over four decades of dedicated faith and committed leadership in hope of bringing encouragement and positive guidance to upcoming leaders.
Consumers can purchase “Preacher’s Proverbs: Wisdom Taught and Caught in My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Preacher’s Proverbs: Wisdom Taught and Caught in My Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
