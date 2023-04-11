Carly and Charly’s New Book, "Let’s Try Painting," is the Delightful Tale of Two Cats Who Decide to Try Their Paws at Painting and Head Off to Art Class Together
New York, NY, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Carly and Charly have completed their most recent book, “Let’s Try Painting”: a charming tale that follows the author, two rescue cats, who set off to attend their first art lesson and learn how to paint.
Carly and Charly started life as twin shelter cats who were first fostered and then adopted into a loving home. Together, they wrote this book to share their messages of hope and love with a flair for fun and adventure. Having already overcome quite a bit throughout their lives, Carly and Charly are currently planning big things for their future and remain optimistic that they can take on any challenges that life throws at them as long as they have each other and a big dose of catitude.
“Let's Try Painting” tells the story of two adventurous cats, Carly and Charly, conquering a new indoor adventure when they sign up for an art class to begin the adventure. After several successful outdoor sports adventures, Carly and Charly are excited to show the world their artistic flair as they assemble all the supplies they need and await their instructions like the good students that they are.
As new artists, they pay close attention to the teachers for guidance and begin with the essential step of color selection and then move to style to bring their unique designs to life. Each new design fills the cats with glee and their fur with paint. But no matter what, a little paint will not stand in the way of creating award-winning art. It's just the price of a cat's success.
Published by Fulton Books, Carly and Charly’s book leaves doubts that cats can paint left in the dust. As in all their exploits, Carly and Charly face their art projects confidently and bravely because they know they are very capable and talented cats. With vibrant artwork to help bring their tale to life, readers of all ages will enjoy following along as Carly and Charly channel their unique adventure cat skills and talents into painting and will want to revisit this engaging and charming story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Let’s Try Painting” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
