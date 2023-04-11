Author Dr. Patricia E. Jones’s New Book “Healing Journal: The Journey to Restoration: A Walk Back into God’s Anointing” Helps Readers Strengthen Their Connections to God.
Recent release “Healing Journal: The Journey to Restoration: A Walk Back into God’s Anointing,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Patricia E. Jones, is an inspiring spiritual work written to help readers accept the presence of God in their lives.
San Antonio, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Patricia E. Jones has completed her new book “Healing Journal: The Journey to Restoration: A Walk Back into God’s Anointing”: an impactful and uplifting work that encourages readers to allow God’s power and anointing to recharge and energize their lives.
The work is designed for readers who find themselves in places where they feel that nothing is happening, that their passion for life has changed, and that the joy they once had is dwindling. The book reminds readers that there is more to life than this. The book covers a forty-day journey that invites readers to allow God’s presence to fill their lives with abundance.
Dr. Patricia E. Jones serves her community in many ways. She has been in public education for over twenty years as a teacher, coach, mentor, instructional leader, assistant principal, and professor. She is known in the community as Dr. Jones.
Her community service extends to teaching Sunday school and ministering in the prison and nursing homes. She sponsors a yearly book drive to collect books for the local children’s hospital. Her desire to support those in need prompted a college care package to aid students during periods when food is not provided on campus.
She has served as a chairperson and member for two boards in Tennessee to support community partnerships and sponsor a charter high school. Dr. Jones is looking forward to expanding her educational support as an author, consultant, curriculum designer, and administrator.
Dr. Patricia E. Jones writes, “I am writing this book because I realize that there is more that I long for in the Lord. I don’t want to lose anything that the Lord has given me, but I want it to intensify. I feel that there are missing pieces that I need to recapture to help me on this journey called life. I have to reexamine my walk based on the choices I have made and the motivation for those choices. I understand that there is more that God wants to do in me and with me. When I stop moving with the flow of God’s spirit, I can shortchange my life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Patricia E. Jones’s life-changing work encourages readers to experience an overflow of God’s restoring peace, joy, and power in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this strengthening work can purchase “Healing Journal: The Journey to Restoration: A Walk Back into God’s Anointing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
