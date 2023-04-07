Author Lisa Marcotte’s New Book, "Little Liza Jane and Her Sick Friend," Reveals Incredible Joy One Can Feel When Helping Others Feel Better with Acts of Kindness

Recent release “Little Liza Jane and Her Sick Friend,” from Covenant Books author Lisa Marcotte, is an adorable story of a young girl whose best friend Linda is too sick to play despite the beautiful summer weather. Because she cannot visit her friend, Little Liza decides to write Linda a card every day to help her feel better and receives something wonderful in return.