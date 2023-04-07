Author Lisa Marcotte’s New Book, "Little Liza Jane and Her Sick Friend," Reveals Incredible Joy One Can Feel When Helping Others Feel Better with Acts of Kindness
Recent release “Little Liza Jane and Her Sick Friend,” from Covenant Books author Lisa Marcotte, is an adorable story of a young girl whose best friend Linda is too sick to play despite the beautiful summer weather. Because she cannot visit her friend, Little Liza decides to write Linda a card every day to help her feel better and receives something wonderful in return.
Sykeston, ND, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Marcotte, a mother of four and grandmother of six who owns and operates a farm in rural North Dakota with her husband of thirty-seven years, has completed her new book, “Little Liza Jane and Her Sick Friend”: a charming tale of a young girl who is terribly upset that her best friend is too sick to play with her over the summer, and comes up with an idea to make her friend happy.
“Little Liza Jane is feeling sad that her best friend is sick and cannot play or have visitors,” writes Marcotte. “She thinks hard about what she can do to make her friend feel better and comes up with an idea. It is in making cards and letters for her sick friend that she discovers the joy of thinking of others in their time of need. She is pleasantly surprised when she receives a card back from her friend that warms her heart and brings happiness to her day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Marcotte’s new book will help to inspire young readers to think of others and do what they can to make others smile and feel better. Just as Little Liza does, readers of all ages might discover the joy one can experience when doing something nice for others, even if it is something as simple as making a card for a sick friend.
Readers can purchase “Little Liza Jane and Her Sick Friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
