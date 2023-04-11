Author J. Morris Beene’s New Book, "Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Leader's Guide," is Designed for Couples to Form a Marriage Reflective of God's Will

Recent release “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Leader's Guide,” from Covenant Books author J. Morris Beene, is a guide to the author's premarital counseling course developed within his ministry to help readers deliver guidance for couples preparing for their upcoming nuptials in order to help them better understand and prepare for a fully Christian marriage.