Author J. Morris Beene’s New Book, "Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Leader's Guide," is Designed for Couples to Form a Marriage Reflective of God's Will
Recent release “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Leader's Guide,” from Covenant Books author J. Morris Beene, is a guide to the author's premarital counseling course developed within his ministry to help readers deliver guidance for couples preparing for their upcoming nuptials in order to help them better understand and prepare for a fully Christian marriage.
Greenville, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Morris Beene, who has dedicated his life to working with people through God’s Word to help those in need, has completed his new book, “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Leader's Guide”: a manual for spiritual leaders to help instruct and counsel couples who are preparing to be married and are seeking guidance to form a more holy union.
Author J. Morris Beene has been in the counseling ministry in Greenville, Texas, since 1985, where he has also been in a private practice as a biblical counselor. Morris and his wife Kendra, who have two sons and seven grandchildren, have attended Crosspoint Fellowship since October 2005, where he is currently one of the elders at Crosspoint Fellowship and enjoys teaching and preaching when the opportunity arises.
During his counseling ministry, Morris has developed a premarital counseling course to help couples who are seeking biblical direction for their upcoming marriage, which became the basis for “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Leader’s Guide.”
Beene shares, “It is my prayer that you will be able to use it in your premarital counseling setting to help couples further develop a sense of what marriage is intended to be—to represent the relationship of Jesus Christ and the church, His bride. May God richly bless your marriage.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J. Morris Beene’s new book Marriage of Honor is inspired by the author’s desire to aid couples rise to a higher level of seeking to honor God in their choices in life—including their marriage. Utilizing the author’s course, readers will have incredible tools at their disposal to offer counsel and guidance to premarital couples and prepare them for all that being married entails, from honoring one’s spouse to keeping room for the Lord within the union.
Readers can purchase “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Leader's Guide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
