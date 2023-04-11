Author Christina Kelly’s New Book, "My New Family," is the Adorable Story of Two Tortoises Who Are Filled with Excitement and Joy as They Get Ready for Their New Homes

Recent release “My New Family,” from Covenant Books author Christina Kelly, is an exciting tale that centers around Lou Lou and Oliver, two tortoises who are adopted and wonder what kind of place they might soon be living in. After meeting their new Momma, the two settle into their surroundings and begin enjoying the comforts of their new forever home, all the while making new friends along the way.