Author Christina Kelly’s New Book, "My New Family," is the Adorable Story of Two Tortoises Who Are Filled with Excitement and Joy as They Get Ready for Their New Homes
Recent release “My New Family,” from Covenant Books author Christina Kelly, is an exciting tale that centers around Lou Lou and Oliver, two tortoises who are adopted and wonder what kind of place they might soon be living in. After meeting their new Momma, the two settle into their surroundings and begin enjoying the comforts of their new forever home, all the while making new friends along the way.
Marshall, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christina Kelly, a loving wife and mother, has completed her new book, “My New Family”: a charming story that follows two tortoises as they set off to their brand-new home, full of excitement and nervousness as they experience their new surroundings for the first time.
Born and raised in Texas, author Christina Kelly always had an abundance of animals around to grow up with. Books have always been an essential part of Kelly’s life, and she and her husband even owned a small-town bookstore at one point in their lives. With her love of animals and books, it was only a matter of time before the two merged into reality for her.
“Go on an adventure together with two baby tortoises, Lou Lou and Oliver, as they are introduced to their new forever home,” writes Kelly. “The tortoises show feelings of excitement and being scared and have a fun imagination of what lies ahead and discovering they have nothing to worry about because their new family is perfect.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christina Kelly’s new book was inspired by the privilege the author had of raising two sulcata tortoises from the time they were babies to adulthood while watching them develop personalities of their own. With vibrant artwork to help bring Kelly’s story to life, “My New Family” will take readers of all ages on a delightful journey as they share in the adventures of raising tortoises through their very own eyes.
Readers can purchase “My New Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
