Author Ed Havens’s New Book, "The Sheep Shed," is a Powerful Memoir of the Author's Experiences as a Preacher's Son with OCD and His Search for Truths Pertaining to God
Recent release “The Sheep Shed: An Obsessive-Compulsive Christian's Search for Truth,” from Covenant Books author Ed Havens, is a compelling tale centered around the author's formative years while growing up the son of a preacher on his family's farm and how his and his brothers search for their own truths about God helped to guide him along his life's journey.
Greeley, CO, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ed Havens has completed his new book, “The Sheep Shed: An Obsessive-Compulsive Christian's Search for Truth”: a compelling memoir detailing the author’s upbringing on his family’s farm, and his ongoing search for truths relating to God that shaped his future.
One of five country preacher’s sons, author Ed Havens has devoted almost all his life to searching for the truth about God. Ed and his brothers grew up in an environment that most people have never heard of today. There was no running water or indoor plumbing on the farm, and they heated the house with a woodburning stove. After a short college stint, he spent thirty-three years in some phase of the automobile business and was involved in music longer than that. Ed is a conservative, second-amendment Christian who believes that a stranger is simply a friend he hasn’t met.
Havens shares, “As one of five preacher’s sons growing up on a small farm north of Lamar in southeast Colorado, my childhood had a definite effect on the man I am now. My four brothers all experienced the same upbringing, but each of us followed different paths on life’s adventurous journey. I never learned how to play or have fun, and I grew up with a much different outlook on life than most of them. All of us have a great work ethic, but with me, working hard was paramount and time off seemed to be such a waste. After all, the tasks I didn’t finish today would need to be completed tomorrow, so why not finish every task I could instead of procrastinating. If I didn’t, I would just be thinking and worrying about what needed to be done tomorrow anyway! I’m sixty-eight years old now, and my wife of almost twenty years often says that if she could change one thing about me, it would be my intense desire to always be working or fixing something instead of having fun. I am working on that now, and I decided the first thing to do would be to go back into my childhood and see if I could discover what made me the way I am. This story of memories is the result of that effort.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ed Havens’s new book will take readers on a poignant and heartfelt journey through the author’s adolescence and beyond, witnessing the trials and triumphs endured along the way. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Havens weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave readers spellbound and stay with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Sheep Shed: An Obsessive-Compulsive Christian's Search for Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
