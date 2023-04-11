Author Ed Havens’s New Book, "The Sheep Shed," is a Powerful Memoir of the Author's Experiences as a Preacher's Son with OCD and His Search for Truths Pertaining to God

Recent release “The Sheep Shed: An Obsessive-Compulsive Christian's Search for Truth,” from Covenant Books author Ed Havens, is a compelling tale centered around the author's formative years while growing up the son of a preacher on his family's farm and how his and his brothers search for their own truths about God helped to guide him along his life's journey.