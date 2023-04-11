Author K'Leandra Samaroo’s New Book "A Second Chance at Love" Follows Katrina, Who Has Given Up on Love Until Meeting the One Man Who Could Give Her Everything She Needs

Recent release “A Second Chance at Love,” from Page Publishing author K'Leandra Samaroo, is an enthralling romance that centers around Katrina, who has guarded her heart from love following her troubled past relationships that have left her emotionally scarred. But when a handsome gentleman ignites the flames of love once more, she'll have to learn to trust and love again or lose him forever.