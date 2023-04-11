Author K'Leandra Samaroo’s New Book "A Second Chance at Love" Follows Katrina, Who Has Given Up on Love Until Meeting the One Man Who Could Give Her Everything She Needs
Recent release “A Second Chance at Love,” from Page Publishing author K'Leandra Samaroo, is an enthralling romance that centers around Katrina, who has guarded her heart from love following her troubled past relationships that have left her emotionally scarred. But when a handsome gentleman ignites the flames of love once more, she'll have to learn to trust and love again or lose him forever.
New York, NY, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K'Leandra Samaroo, a wife and mother of five grown children, a leader, and a writer, has completed her new book, “A Second Chance at Love”: an exhilarating story that follows a young woman who’s been burned by love over and over again who learns to let down her walls when an unexpected romance enters her life.
“Katrina had practically given up on love. She had one bad relationship after another. Then she met him, and what she thought she did not want happened: a second chance at love,” writes Samaroo. “Jonathan was successful. He knew what he wanted in life, but she was unexpected. But now that he had found her, he was determined to win her over and show her just how wonderful life could be with him. He wanted to give her a second chance at love.”
Published by Page Publishing, K'Leandra Samaroo’s captivating tale is inspired by part of the author’s life experiences and will take readers on a beautiful and unforgettable journey as they follow Katrina on her path towards allowing love back into her life. Expertly paced and heartfelt, this poignant and character-driven journey will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page as Katrina and Jonathan slowly grow closer and their desire for one another burns hot.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Second Chance at Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
