Sold – Heartland Drive Self Storage – Kernersville, NC
Hilton Head Island, SC, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Heartland Drive Self Storage in Kernersville, NC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
Heartland Drive Self Storage is a newly constructed, state-of-the-art facility located at 1410 Heartland Drive in Kernersville, NC. This all-climate, 68,219 +/- RSF facility sits on approximately 2.15 acres with 557 storage units in three stories plus a basement. Amenities at this facility include an on-site rental office with granite countertops, Noke Smart Door and access controls, two elevators, restrooms, security cameras and alarms, and exterior wall-pack LED lighting.
Kernersville, NC is located between Winston-Salem, NC and Greensboro, NC along US Hwy 421. It is approximately 95 miles northwest of Raleigh, NC and 90 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. has continued to support owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
