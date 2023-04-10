Author Jeffrey Adkins’s New Book, "American Warfare," is a Pointed and Exhaustively Factual Condemnation of the Iraq War from the Perspective of a US Combat Veteran
Recent release “American Warfare: 250 Things Americans Have Never Learned, Forgotten, or Ignored about War,” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Adkins, is a deeply critical analysis of US military policy and the political machinations that led to the misguided invasion of Iraq and the loss of thousands of American lives.
Las Vegas, NV, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey L. Adkins resides on the Monterey Peninsula, California, since 1974. Employed (1985-2004) as a State and Federal Wildland Fire Officer in California and studied a Bachelor of Science degree program for Fire Emergency Management at Cogswell Polytechnical College, Sunnyvale, California. A contributing author (1983-1994) to National Vietnam Veterans Review and to Vietnam Magazine.
Studied (1974-1976) graduate East Asian Area Studies and International Politics at the Monterey Institute of Foreign Studies in Monterey, California. Served in the U.S. Army (1968-1973) Infantry (Airborne), including combat operations and leadership in the Republics of Vietnam and of Korea. He has completed his new book, “American Warfare: 250 Things Americans Have Never Learned, Forgotten, or Ignored About War” : a passionate and thoughtful discussion of the Iraq War and U.S. military policy and the ill-fated invasion and search for weapons of mass destruction in a sovereign state.
The author writes, “I am submitting this to you, dear reader, unsolicited, in hopes that you will incorporate it into any educating, planning, debating, and, of most importance, thinking that you might tend to do in the future when it comes to war and warfare for our once great nation, the United States of America.
"The war in Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom, was a tragedy and a travesty that is now almost surely fading from memory. It cannot be possible, yet a man was campaigning for president with the promise 'When I become president, I’ll send troops back to Iraq!' That is what happens when a man who has never been to war or has never seen his sons go to war dreams of authority and power with the grasp of the reins of authority and power of the Constitution in his hands. The Iraq War was wrong, and, like the Vietnam War, we should never again, willingly or unwittingly, allow wars like it to be part of our way of life.
"Please do not toss this out! If you feel that this document, ‘American Warfare: 250 Things Americans Have Forgotten, Never Learned, and Ignored about War,’ is simply contemptuous and beneath your consideration, then simply pass it along to someone else whom you believe could make use of it. Someone, somehow, will consider that I am right.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Adkins’s engrossing book is a thought-provoking choice for readers interested in military history, geopolitics, and the realities of US national security.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “American Warfare: 250 Things Americans Have Never Learned, Forgotten, or Ignored about War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
