Author Dr. K Renée’s New Book, "Different Us! Jr. High School," is an Uplifting Story Following Four Best Friends as They Navigate Their First Year of Middle School
Recent release “Different Us! Jr. High School,” from Page Publishing author Dr. K Renée, is an empowering work continuing the school-based adventures of Maliyah, Jacob, Sarah, and Samson in their new school. Though known as the “odd squad” due to looks and interests that differed from most of their peers, they find the courage to push themselves out of their respective comfort zones and let their wonderful individuality shine.
New York, NY, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. K Renée, a motivational speaker, certified life coach, US Air Force veteran, and mother of one with a doctorate in Clinical Psychology, a master’s degree in organizational leadership, and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration, has completed her new book, “Different Us! Jr. High School”: an entertaining work offering inspiration and encouragement to children, adolescents, and adult audiences to become the best versions of themselves.
This book features four friends: Maliyah, Jacob, Sarah, and Samson who have struggled through their fifth-grade year, dealing with teasing and bullying, and often referred to by the mean kids in primary school as the odd squad. They made a pact that whatever they go through, they will stick together and put their faith in a Higher Power. This agreement helped them transition into junior high school in a way that none of them could have ever possibly imagined.
From Maliyah’s path to self-acceptance to Samson’s internal peace that he’s achieved from others’ issues with his dreadlocked hair and being overweight, they use the opposition to become stepping-stones. Junior high school awaits the friends… but not more than the friends await junior high school because fears are faced head-on and dreams finally start to be realized.
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. K Renée’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Different Us! Jr. High School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
