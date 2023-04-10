Author Dr. K Renée’s New Book, "Different Us! Jr. High School," is an Uplifting Story Following Four Best Friends as They Navigate Their First Year of Middle School

Recent release “Different Us! Jr. High School,” from Page Publishing author Dr. K Renée, is an empowering work continuing the school-based adventures of Maliyah, Jacob, Sarah, and Samson in their new school. Though known as the “odd squad” due to looks and interests that differed from most of their peers, they find the courage to push themselves out of their respective comfort zones and let their wonderful individuality shine.