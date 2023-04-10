Author Terrence Pershall’s New Book, "The Soap Maker," is About a Twelve-Year-Old Boy Whose Life is Turned Upside Down by the Horrors of World War II
Recent release “The Soap Maker,” from Page Publishing author Terrence Pershall, introduces Anton, who discovers his first love and soulmate when he finds Marie amid the Nazi occupation of France.
Carmel Valley, CA, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Terrence Pershall has completed his new book, “The Soap Maker”: an insightful novel that follows Anton as his mettle is severely tested as he experiences the tragic loss of everything he loves.
Author Terrence Pershall lives in Carmel Valley, California, on the central coast, with his horse Chili, dog Weasely, and cat Lily and is an avid horseback rider and enjoys working cattle in his spare time. He is the author of the Nevis trilogy—"Feet of the Nevis,” “A Son’s Journey,” and “Migration.”
Pershall writes, “Anton sat in the waiting room, arms resting on his knees, staring down at his folded hands. He was a little more than a week away from his ninetieth birthday and about to sign paperwork that would change his life…or what he had left of it. As he stared down at his hands, he thought that they didn’t look like the hands of a ninety-year-old man. The skin was smooth, and there were no age spots, which were common for people his age. Perhaps it was the years of working with the oils and botanicals that went into his soaps. He also thought of Marie, whom his hands had held and whose face they had caressed, and mused. His reverie was interrupted by a familiar voice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terrence Pershall’s potent tale follows Anton through the French Resistance to the liberation of Paris, to the high-fashion industry in America in the 1950s, and the bucolic valley of Sonoma, California.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Soap Maker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
