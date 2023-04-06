New Yorker Electronics Announces Release of New CIT Relay Ultra Subminiature Switch
CIT’s new DM3 Series of Ultra Subminiature Switches are available in Four Different Actuator Types.
Northvale, NJ, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its distribution of the newly released DM3 Series of Snap-Action Switches from CIT Relay & Switch. Ultra Sub-Miniature in size, the new CIT Snap-Action Switches are available in actuator options including Pin Plunger, 13.3mm Hinge Lever, Standard Roller Lever and Standard Simulated Roller Lever. The DM3 Series offers Terminal Options Solder Lug, Standard PC Pin and right or left PC Pin. Pole options include SPST normally open, SPST normally closed or SPDT.
The CIT DM3 Series is rated at 3A @ 125VAC/250VAC for General Purpose. The UL/cUL certified devices is also rated 3(0.5)A @ 125VAC/250VAC Resistive-Motor and 3A @ 30VDC Resistive with an actuation force of 100gF. The series has an operating temperature range of -40C to +85C and a rated electrical life of 10,000 cycles and a mechanical Life of 100,000 cycles. The 12.80mm x 5.80mm x 6.55mm DM3 Actuator and Housing/Cover are made of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), UL94-V0. It has copper alloy contacts and copper alloy/silver plated terminals.
As an authorized distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full CIT Relay & Switch line of Relay devices including Automotive, UL Approved, Latching Sockets and Contactors and Switch devices including Anti-Vandal, Surface Mount, Panel Mount, Illuminated, Process Sealed, Right Angle, Pushbutton, Tactile, DIP, Slide, Rocker, Toggle, Key, Circuit Breaker, Micro-Switches and Capacitive Touch Switches.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
