Evant Moten’s Newly Released "Our Father" is a Suspenseful Tale of Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Our Father,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evant Moten, is an emotionally charged story of interconnected spiritual and personal journeys that will tug at the heartstrings.
Longview, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Our Father”: a unique and inspiring story of love and determined faith. “Our Father” is the creation of published author, Evant Moten.
Moten shares, “As people, we survive, provide, and overcome. Challenges are issued, promises are announced, love is expectable, and romance is hopeful. Failure is seeking whom it may devour, and if you give it a home, it will flourish throughout your body like cancer. It will become healthfully fatal.
"Rise up with the positivity, step out on peace, and dust yourself off. Every day, tell yourself each day is a beginning, for the eyes of the Lord are forever present, and we can make it with our Father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evant Moten’s new book brings a compelling cast of characters to life in an intimate setting with layers of romance and intrigue.
Consumers can purchase “Our Father” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Father,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
