Pamela T. Barber-Freeman, PhD’s Newly Released "Safe Spaces" is a Heartfelt Discussion of the Comfort and Protection One Can Find in God
“Safe Spaces,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela T. Barber-Freeman, PhD, is a thoughtful reflection on key foundational ideals of the Christian faith and personal stories of the author’s own journey.
Houston, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Safe Spaces”: an uplifting opportunity for spiritual growth and rejuvenation. “Safe Spaces” is the creation of published author, Pamela T. Barber-Freeman, PhD, a proud mother of three, and grandmother to four, who earned her bachelor’s degree from Langston University and her master’s degree and PhD from the University of Oklahoma. She has served as a math teacher (grades 6 to 8), counselor at a community college, math education professor, and currently a professor at Prairie View A&M University. She has taught ethnically diverse mathematics students and educational leadership students at various educational levels since 1972.
Barber-Freeman shares, “This book is comprised of various safe spaces through theological virtues for those of us on this Christian journey. The term safe space is often used with social justice and free speech. Safe space refers to 'a place or environment in which a person or category of people can feel confident that they will not be exposed to discrimination, criticism, harassment, or any other emotional or physical harm.'
“This book also includes personal stories and biblical stories created as theological virtues built on safe spaces that were created by GOD for our life’s journey. Each chapter in the book includes a narrative (personal and biblical stories), scriptures, and prayers relative to each safe space.
“In the years it took me to write this book, I’ve experienced some unbelievable challenges and barriers that took concentrated practice, reading, and prayer to develop safe spaces. In fact, I’ve had some pains in my life that took years to heal, and it’s only by understanding the theological virtues of being a Christian that enabled me to walk through this journey without losing my mind, becoming an alcoholic or drug addict, or even just giving up on life. These life experiences are the foundation for the theological virtues presented in this book as safe spaces. However, finding my safe space grounded in theological virtues enabled me to endure heartbreak, engage in new endeavors, and embrace life’s journey. I pray that you receive the same freedom in finding your safe space.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela T. Barber-Freeman, PhD’s new book will challenge and encourage as readers reflect on the potent lessons of faith within.
Consumers can purchase “Safe Spaces” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Safe Spaces,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
