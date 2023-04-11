Mary Ann Winslow’s Newly Released "God’s Cool Creation: Epic Earth" is a Fun and Informative Read That Helps Young Readers Learn About the Earth
“God’s Cool Creation: Epic Earth,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Ann Winslow, is an easy-to-understand guide to how the earth is perfectly positioned to sustain life.
Prescott, AZ, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Cool Creation: Epic Earth”: a delightful celebration of the wonder of earth. “God’s Cool Creation: Epic Earth” is the creation of published author Mary Ann Winslow, a former science teacher, university instructor (University of Wyoming, Texas A&M University, University of Arizona), SIU Saluki, U of A Wildcat (Bear Down!), mom, grandma, and most importantly, a Jesus follower. She currently resides in Prescott, Arizona, with her husband, Kent.
Winslow shares, “God’s Cool Creation—big picture science ideas for kids young and old!
“The first book of the series, 'Epic Earth,' takes a fun, colorful, easy-to-understand look at how God created Earth.
“In the beginning, God (Genesis 1:1).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Ann Winslow’s new book pairs descriptive and enjoyable imagery with fun science facts for all ages to share together.
Winslow shares in hope of helping young readers learn about the wonder of God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Cool Creation: Epic Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Cool Creation: Epic Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
