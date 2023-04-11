Kathleen Whitham’s New Book "Brother and Sister Bunny's Amazing Easter Adventure" Follows Two Bunnies Who Learn the True Meaning of Easter from a Group of Famous Rabbits
Hillsborough, NC, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathleen Whitham, a prolific author and business owner, has completed her most recent book, “Brother and Sister Bunny's Amazing Easter Adventure”: a captivating tale that follows two sibling bunnies who discover a party of famous and world-renowned rabbits, bunnies, and hares from different beloved children’s stories.
Whitham, a graduate of Indiana University with a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina, is a retired French teacher with over forty years of experience and the owner and chief chef of a pie-making business in Hillsborough, North Carolina. However, what she considers the most important role in her life is being a mother of five sons and grandmother of eight, for whom she has written a number of stories over the past several years.
“After Brother and Sister Bunny fall asleep on the night before Easter, they are awakened by the sounds of some sort of party taking place in the meadow above,” writes Whitham. “When they sneak out of their burrow to investigate, they discover it’s a gathering of rabbits, bunnies, and hares; and they are able to see and make the acquaintance of a number of familiar characters including Bugs Bunny, Peter Rabbit, Thumper from ‘Bambi,’ and the Velveteen Rabbit. They even see the Easter Bunny. When they wake up on Easter morning, they discover all kinds of treats hidden in the meadow’s grasses and also hear church bells and the ‘Hallelujah Chorus,’ reminding them and us that the meaning of Easter is to celebrate that Jesus rose from the grave and remains with us today.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Whitham’s book began as an Easter gift for her grandchildren in 2021, which the author later decided to publish in order to spread her exciting tale to readers of all ages from all over. With charming illustrations to help bring her tale to life, Whitham hopes to encourage readers to have a magical and meaningful Easter, while guiding them to understand why one celebrates the holiday.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Brother and Sister Bunny's Amazing Easter Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
