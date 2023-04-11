Emily Stalder Johnson’s New Book, "Reconciling Reality," Centers Around a Young Teen Who is Forced to Live with His Uncle and Adapt to Difficult Changes in His Life
Lancaster, OH, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Emily Stalder Johnson has completed her most recent book, “Reconciling Reality”: a gripping and compelling tale that follows one young teen as he struggles with his life’s most difficult challenges after being sent away from the only home he’s ever known to live with his uncle and begins to build a strong relationship with him.
Currently residing in Lancaster, Ohio, with her husband Mark, author Emily Stalder Johnson is most passionate about writing on topics that are meaningful, relevant, and compelling to her and her readers, incorporating encouragement and hope into all her books while maintaining an honest and realistic approach to these topics. Some of her muses of choice include addiction, abuse/neglect, and family dysfunction. In her spare time, the author enjoys date nights, long drives, listening to music, and singing most genres but especially Christian, hard rock, and some metal bands.
“Blaine Sullivan’s world has turned upside down,” writes Johnson. “Torn away from his hidden sanctuary—the alluring woods behind his house—the sixteen-year-old’s frazzled, abused mother takes him away from his unstable father who struggles with his anger and alcoholism.
“Now in an unpleasant change of scenery that is his mom’s older brother’s house, hours away from home, Blaine realizes his summer will be anything but fun. Blaine endures his uncle’s sour attitude and harsh insults—until Brandon begins to come around. Blaine is shocked, but he welcomes Uncle Brandon’s kinder approach toward him. His father’s abusive outbursts during and after binge-drinking are as unbearable as Blaine’s awareness that his father lives in a constant state of denial. But things soon start looking up for Blaine. He befriends the boy living next door to Uncle Brandon, and in spite of a few rocky spells here and there, Blaine and Brandon begin to form a strong bond.
“Then, out of nowhere, his world comes crashing down harder than ever right after a concerning diagnosis and his mother’s disappearance.”
Published by Fulton Books, Emily Stalder Johnson’s book is a stirring and heartfelt tale that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Blaine tackles each of life’s struggles through this poignant coming-of-age tale. Expertly paced and deeply emotional, this character-driven novel is sure to leave readers spellbound and stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Reconciling Reality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
