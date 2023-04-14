National Van Lines’ Danielle Perri Elected to the Professional Movers Association of Florida Board of Directors
Director of Network Development Danielle Perri was elected to the PMAF Board of Directors.
Broadview, IL, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines proudly announces that Danielle Perri, Director of Network Development, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Professional Movers Association of Florida (PMAF). Danielle's extensive experience, dedication and commitment to the moving industry make her an excellent addition to the PMAF board.
Danielle joined National Van Lines in 2017 as an appointment setter, quickly proving herself as a valuable asset to the team. Her strong work ethic and understanding of the moving industry led to her becoming a top-performing MovePro within the Sales Department, where she provided exceptional service to customers and contributed to the company's growth and success.
In January 2022, Danielle was promoted to her current position as Director of Network Development. In this role, she oversees the expansion and improvement of National Van Lines' network, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the moving industry. Danielle's focus on innovation, customer satisfaction and building strong relationships has solidified her reputation as a leader in the field.
"We are incredibly proud of Danielle's election to the PMAF Board of Directors," said Paul Gregory, Assistant Vice President of Sales at National Van Lines. "Her expertise and dedication to the moving industry make her an outstanding representative for the Professional Movers Association of Florida. We have no doubt that her contributions will have a significant impact on the association and the industry as a whole."
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
