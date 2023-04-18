Whitepine Studios Announces Summer Art Adventure Camps in Saline, MI

Whitepine Studios’ weekly art camps will be held from June 19 to August 14, with sessions running from 9am to 4pm. Each camp’s art projects are inspired by a fun theme. The camps are separated by age groups (5-8 and 9-13) to provide tailored experiences ensuring that the curriculum, activities, and instruction are engaging and age appropriate.