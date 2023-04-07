The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 for Second Consecutive Year
Tucker has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces for the second year in a row.
Haddonfield, NJ, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Philadelphia Inquirer has awarded Tucker Company Worldwide the Top Workplaces 2023 award for a second consecutive year. Energage LLC, the leading employee engagement technology partner, conducted a third-party survey based exclusively on employee feedback. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution, and connection, to name just a few.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
“We’re ecstatic to be named as a top workplace for the second year in a row,” said Jeff Tucker, CEO of Tucker Company Worldwide. "We have an incredible team of individuals who each take great pride in our culture, our values and in providing our customers with exceptional service. I am grateful to share the news of this recognition with our team."
For more information about joining Tucker’s growing team, please visit www.tuckerco.com.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in critical freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
Contact
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
