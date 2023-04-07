Wynona’s House Hosts Fundraiser to Promote Healing & Justice for Child Victims of Abuse & Neglect in Essex County: April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month
In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which occurs every April, Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) has launched its first Pinwheel Garden Challenge fundraising campaign which will directly benefit families in Essex County. To donate, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/PreventChildAbuse2023.
Newark, NJ, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which occurs every April, Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) has launched its first Pinwheel Garden Challenge fundraising campaign which will directly benefit families in Essex County.
In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the blue pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. The Wynona’s House Pinwheel Garden Challenge is designed to merge two key symbols of child abuse prevention—the pinwheel and the symbolism of flowers—to send a powerful message to the community that when everyone participates in caring for and nurturing our children, they will always grow in the right direction. Like some plants grow tall and robust with reasonable care, attention, and nurturing, many plants can become delicate and vulnerable if maltreated, ignored, and forgotten—our children cannot be "Forgotten."
The mission of Wynona's House is to promote justice and healing of child victims of abuse and violence by coordinating investigative, prosecutorial, treatment, and prevention services. Wynona’s House helps create a community where children are safe, families are strong, and victims become children again. The value that the Wynona's House team provides, in the words of a local mother: “I would want other families that are in similar situations to know that Wynona's House is the place to go. Wynona’s House can direct you to different resources, programs, or a therapist to get well. Also, regarding your children or child, trust your gut instinct, if you think something is not right, it probably is not, don't second guess yourself. Also, try not to blame yourself because sometimes we can feel guilty and to practice self-love to help with any guilt or blaming yourself for missing signs or for where the incident happened or who assaulted your child.”
To this end, Wynona’s House is asking for a minimum donation of $25 with a goal of receiving at least 8 donations each day. This will enable Wynona’s House to meet the goal of raising $6,000.00 towards their intervention and prevention work which supports families’ healing in the aftermath of abuse and neglect.
For every individual donation of $25 or higher, Wynona’s House will send a pinwheel, a blue ribbon, and a packet of forget-me-not seeds to plant in a garden.
For business donations of $250 or higher, Wynona’s House will send a beautiful set of pinwheels in a garden pot to showcase the business, accompanied by a blue ribbon and a packet of forget-me-not seeds to plant.
“Last week, the New Jersey State Senate, led by Senate President Nick Scutari, issued a ceremonial proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and acknowledging the role of NJCA, Wynona’s House, and Child Advocacy Centers throughout New Jersey, in serving victims and helping to end abuse,” stated Dominic Prophete, J.D., CEO, Wynona’s House, Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center. “We are thankful to have such a supportive legislature as we continue to work towards hope, healing, and justice for victims of child abuse. Through our Pinwheel Garden Challenge, everyone can support us in fostering that healing for child victims.”
In addition to the fundraiser, Wynona’s House also invites the public to attend The Wynona Lipman Project Community Forum on April 22 at the Newark Public Library. This forum, presented by Blue Butterfly Arts & Media, Wynona's House CAC, and The Newark Public Library, is part of The Wynona Lipman Project, a three-part Centennial Celebration of Sen. Lipman who would have turned 100 in November 2023. Learn more about the forum at tinyurl.com/MR2X4E9E.
To donate to the Pinwheel Garden Challenge, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/PreventChildAbuse2023.
About Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center
Wynona’s House is an incorporated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization named in honor of its legislative champion, the late Senator Wynona Lipman, who helped develop the Center to promote justice, hope, and healing for child victims of abuse and neglect throughout Essex County by coordinating investigation, prosecution, treatment, prevention, and supportive services utilizing the “child-centered” multidisciplinary team approach. Located in Newark, Wynona’s House is the only co-located Child Advocacy Center in New Jersey, serving over 800,000 Essex County residents and providing direct services to more than 950 abused/neglected children each year. For more information about Wynona’s House visit wynonashouse.org.
Contact
Wynona's House Child Advocacy CenterContact
LisaMarie Gaeta
973-753-1110
https://wynonashouse.org
