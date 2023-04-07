Wynona’s House Hosts Fundraiser to Promote Healing & Justice for Child Victims of Abuse & Neglect in Essex County: April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which occurs every April, Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) has launched its first Pinwheel Garden Challenge fundraising campaign which will directly benefit families in Essex County. To donate, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/PreventChildAbuse2023.