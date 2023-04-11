Africa’s Green Economy Summit Provided Extra Kick-Start for Green Invasion of the Continent

The hugely successful Africa’s Green Economy Summit held in February during the E-Fest in Cape Town, culminating in the sold-out Formula E championship race attended by more than 25-thousand people, “created that extra kick-start for the much-needed green invasion that our continent needs,” says David Ashdown, CEO of VUKA Group, organisers of the summit.