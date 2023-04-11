Joy Robertson’s Newly Released "Princess Amiyah: Volume 1" is a Charming Tale of a Powerful Gift from God and a Benevolent Princess
“Princess Amiyah: Volume 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joy Robertson, is a heartwarming juvenile fiction that will entertain while encouraging readers in the understanding of God’s boundless love.
San Antonio, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Princess Amiyah: Volume 1”: an uplifting message of hope, faith, and God’s promise to each of us. “Princess Amiyah: Volume 1” is the creation of published author Joy Robertson, a native of Montreal, Canada who later moved to San Antonio, Texas. She is a mother of four and grandmother of five.
Robertson shares, “She was born Amiyah Joy in the kingdom of Nostrebor. Some called her AJ, but her grandmother called her Princess Amiyah because she recognized that she was born with a very special gift. It was the same gift that was evident in her grandfather, the Grand Duke of Nostrebor, Prince Rosford, who lost his life under dubious circumstance. It was alleged that his older brother, Prince Jaydomi, had a yearning to rule Nostrebor. When the kingdom was given to prince Rosford, his older brother made a declaration that as the firstborn, he should have been given control of the kingdom. When they returned from the annual moons of hunting, it was feared that Prince Jaydomi had done something unthinkable to his brother, but it could not be proven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Robertson’s new book is a helpful resource for aiding upcoming generations in connecting with God’s promise of forgiveness and agape love.
Robertson shares in hope of empowering others in their faith as she provides a fun, faith-based reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Princess Amiyah: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Princess Amiyah: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
