Kari Alvaro’s Newly Released "Leaving a Family Legacy: Raising Kids of Character Who Will Impact Their World" is an Engaging Discussion of Parenting
“Leaving a Family Legacy: Raising Kids of Character Who Will Impact Their World,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kari Alvaro, is a thought-provoking look at what it takes to raise children into quality-based, successful adults.
Grandville, MI, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Leaving a Family Legacy: Raising Kids of Character Who Will Impact Their World”: a heartfelt message of encouragement to all parents. “Leaving a Family Legacy: Raising Kids of Character Who Will Impact Their World” is the creation of published author Kari Alvaro with Gerald Alvaro. The Alvaros are a dynamic husband-and-wife team who founded Legacy Leadership Services (www.legacy-lead.com), a business devoted to developing local business and church leaders and strengthening families. Together, they have five children who love the Lord—four who have already flown and one still in the nest.
Alvaro shares, “In our current culture, is it even possible to raise kids of faith who are governed by character, have solid family relationships, and are contributors to their world? Yes, yes, and yes! Leaving a Family Legacy is written to instill confidence in you to courageously raise your children in the ways of the Lord.
“Rather than delivering formulas, the Alvaros share principles found in God’s Word, which can be implemented uniquely within your family. Through real-life scenarios, Kari and Gerald share successes, failures, and the lessons learned from both. They invite you to cast a vision for your family and choose the values you wish to impart and then offer strategies for implementing ways of living into your goals. You’ll walk through character development, the four primary stages of parenting, how to restore peace out of chaos, and how to develop strong family bonds of love and trust. With an emphasis on reaching the heart of your children as much as influencing their behavior, you’ll learn to inspire them to walk with God and equip them to make wise choices for themselves. Designed for putting principles into practice, each chapter is followed by application steps for implementing strategies as well as discussion questions for small group study.
“'Leaving a Family Legacy' offers you hope and guidance in the daily activities of raising your kids to know God personally, bring joy to your family, and make a difference in their world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kari Alvaro’s new book will bring hope and encouragement to anyone seeking ways to improve their parenting skills.
Rob Westwood, Former Director of Discipleship for Youth with a Mission Australia, International Speaker, shares, “Gerald and Kari are very clear about the challenge we all have in this day and age with so many distractions and easy shortcuts that don’t work. In this thoughtful and interactive book, there are very practical resources for all of us that have children. There are no lofty ideals or fancy catch phrases. It is full of real-life examples (both wins and losses) and clear pathways to be able to actively focus on raising your children to be the best people they can be. If you are serious about raising your children to know God personally and be a blessing to their community, then this practical resource will be of immense benefit to you.”
Consumers can purchase “Leaving a Family Legacy: Raising Kids of Character Who Will Impact Their World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leaving a Family Legacy: Raising Kids of Character Who Will Impact Their World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
