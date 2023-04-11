Maximo Cantu’s Newly Released "Windrunner" is a Compelling Historical Fiction That Brings the Struggles of Spreading God’s Word to Life
“Windrunner,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maximo Cantu, is an engaging short story that explores the journey of God’s word from the royal realms of Europe to the wilds of native territory.
Huntsville, AL, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Windrunner”: a vivid and thought-provoking novella. “Windrunner” is the creation of published author Maximo Cantu.
Cantu shares, “In a fight to lay claim to land and riches in the new world, the royals and powerful of Europe will stop at nothing for control even if it means genocide. Caught in the middle of family greed and his own faith, a priest desires nothing more than to spread the Word of God and save all of God’s children, whether it be his own family or the natives of the new world, from slaughter. In a tragic event and race for time to save a life, an old Bible makes its way to a native tribe that intertwines ancient esoteric wisdom with the New Testament and its miraculous conclusion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maximo Cantu’s new book will bring a captivating journey of personal and spiritual discovery and growth to life.
Cantu balances an adventurous fiction with true notes on the challenges many have faced in their work to spread the Word of God.
Consumers can purchase “Windrunner” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Windrunner,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
