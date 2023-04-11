John F. Riggs’s Newly Released "When Will the Rapture Take Place? or The Timing of the Rapture" is a Fascinating Eschatological Study
“When Will the Rapture Take Place? or The Timing of the Rapture,” from Christian Faith Publishing author John F. Riggs, is an informative and concise examination of prophetic scripture that offers a fresh point of view on key biblical doctrine.
Amesville, OH, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When Will the Rapture Take Place? or The Timing of the Rapture”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of God’s word. “When Will the Rapture Take Place? or The Timing of the Rapture” is the creation of published author, John F. Riggs, a 1979 graduate of the Free Gospel Bible Institute at Export, Pennsylvania, John became a Christian in 1970. Since then, he has been an avid student of the Scriptures. With over fifty years of biblical studies, he has become passionate about end-time prophecy. He pastored for seven years. He is now retired from a thirty-five-year postal career. He and his wife, Kathy, live in Amesville, Ohio.
Riggs shares, “The doctrine of the rapture is one of the most interesting subjects in the Bible. Unfortunately, it also is taught and preached in the most unbiblical ways. There are a lot of false beliefs concerning the rapture, such as the following: Can we know when it will happen? Is it pre-, mid-, or post-tribulation? Preterist (already happened)? Amillennialist (it will never happen)? What are the signs? When do the signs officially start? Which verses teach the rapture, and which teach the second coming?
“It is amazing to listen to the teachers and preachers and how they contradict each other, each claiming to have the mind of God. This book will give you a fresh way to view the doctrine of the rapture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John F. Riggs’s new book shares a thought-provoking view that is certain to spark discussion amongst believers both new and established.
Riggs shares in hope of aiding others in their spiritual journey by drawing from over fifty years of dedicated study and prayer.
Consumers can purchase “When Will the Rapture Take Place? or The Timing of the Rapture” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Will the Rapture Take Place? or The Timing of the Rapture,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Riggs shares, “The doctrine of the rapture is one of the most interesting subjects in the Bible. Unfortunately, it also is taught and preached in the most unbiblical ways. There are a lot of false beliefs concerning the rapture, such as the following: Can we know when it will happen? Is it pre-, mid-, or post-tribulation? Preterist (already happened)? Amillennialist (it will never happen)? What are the signs? When do the signs officially start? Which verses teach the rapture, and which teach the second coming?
“It is amazing to listen to the teachers and preachers and how they contradict each other, each claiming to have the mind of God. This book will give you a fresh way to view the doctrine of the rapture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John F. Riggs’s new book shares a thought-provoking view that is certain to spark discussion amongst believers both new and established.
Riggs shares in hope of aiding others in their spiritual journey by drawing from over fifty years of dedicated study and prayer.
Consumers can purchase “When Will the Rapture Take Place? or The Timing of the Rapture” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When Will the Rapture Take Place? or The Timing of the Rapture,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories