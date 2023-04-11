Joseph KingKohn’s Newly Released "That Bird Stole My Sweater" is a Fun Story of an Unexpected Meeting with a Little Bird
“That Bird Stole My Sweater,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph KingKohn, is a delightfully lyrical narrative that will amuse young readers as they race to see what becomes of a cozy sweater.
Mesa, AZ, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “That Bird Stole My Sweater”: a fun and lighthearted reading experience. “That Bird Stole My Sweater” is the creation of published author Joseph KingKohn, a dedicated husband and father who resides in Arizona.
KingKohn shares, “Everyone likes a warm colorful cozy sweater, whether you are sledding on ice, riding on a bike, or you are a soon-to-be-mama bird looking to make some for your new babies. No matter what you are doing or who you are, just make sure you don’t have any loose strings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph KingKohn’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Elizabeth Bernal.
KingKohn’s imaginative narration and sing-song style will delight young readers as a charming tale unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “That Bird Stole My Sweater” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “That Bird Stole My Sweater,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
