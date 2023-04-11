Ted Roberts’s Newly Released "Queen of the Range: The Teacher and the Cowboy: Saga of the Roach & Ethel Roberts Family" is an Engaging Family History
“Queen of the Range: The Teacher and the Cowboy: Saga of the Roach & Ethel Roberts Family,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ted Roberts, is a thoughtful collection of facts and family stories that shares the Roberts family history with upcoming generations.
Tucson, AZ, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Queen of the Range: The Teacher and the Cowboy: Saga of the Roach & Ethel Roberts Family”: a nostalgic genealogical study. “Queen of the Range: The Teacher and the Cowboy: Saga of the Roach & Ethel Roberts Family” is the creation of published author Ted Roberts, a native Arizonan, born at home near Glendale, in 1938, and currently lives in Tucson. He was valedictorian of his high school class and amassed three master’s degrees in the field of education. He served three years in the army as a paratrooper, two years at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with one year in Vietnam. He played three sports in high school, played baseball and football for the Fort Bragg post team, and he played three years of football for the University of Guam while working there as a counselor in the public school system. Ted has five children and three stepchildren, with nineteen grandchildren. He is from a family of eight siblings, of which two sisters and he survive. Ted put in almost forty years as a teacher, counselor, and coach.
Roberts shares, “Get ready! Come, enjoy an odyssey through the lives of the Roach and Ethel Roberts family. Cinch up that saddle—it will be quite a ride! A family blessed by God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ted Roberts’s new book is an engaging study of several generations of a loving and prolific family.
Consumers can purchase “Queen of the Range: The Teacher and the Cowboy: Saga of the Roach & Ethel Roberts Family” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Queen of the Range: The Teacher and the Cowboy: Saga of the Roach & Ethel Roberts Family,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
