Gerald R. Wessels’s Newly Released "Salvation A Call to Unity" is an Empowering Message of the Need for Connection Within the Christian Community
“Salvation A Call to Unity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald R. Wessels, is a thoughtful examination of the Christian Church and the importance of having a sound foundation in one’s faith.
Lake Placid, FL, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Salvation A Call to Unity”: a potent reminder of the interconnectedness of the human experience. “Salvation A Call to Unity” is the creation of published author Gerald R. Wessels.
Wessels shares, “A Christian’s faith is like the foundation of a house. If the foundation is built on sand, that foundation will not stand, and when adversity occurs, loss is suffered. It is necessary for each Christian’s foundation of faith to be periodically challenged. The world is entering a season where everyone’s faith will be tested. Prior to that testing period, everyone must correct any weaknesses in beliefs. May God reveal to the reader any misunderstandings or other weaknesses in beliefs and provide the necessary correction.
“Unity is powerful! The Christian Church should be powerful and not anemic. The time is now for unity within the many denominations and Christian organizations. Each part of the body of Christ has its purpose, function, and intended use. What has been missing is the interrelationship between the various parts. The best way for individuals to resolve differences is to work with others from varying backgrounds. Believers will soon discover that they have more in common with other believers than they have differences. This discovery is the beginning of unity.
“Planting the desire for unity in the hearts of Christians will open the door for God to move mightily within the church and throughout the world. Many believe in an end-time revival that only God knows, whether it will be one revival or a series of revivals. Each believer will choose to accept God’s call to unity or reject it. Either way, the plan of God will be manifested.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald R. Wessels’s new book is a motivating message of change and unity for individuals and the church.
Wessel brings a thought-provoking argument to the doorstep of Christians of any denomination in hopes of helping to enact positive change.
Consumers can purchase “Salvation A Call to Unity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Salvation A Call to Unity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wessels shares, “A Christian’s faith is like the foundation of a house. If the foundation is built on sand, that foundation will not stand, and when adversity occurs, loss is suffered. It is necessary for each Christian’s foundation of faith to be periodically challenged. The world is entering a season where everyone’s faith will be tested. Prior to that testing period, everyone must correct any weaknesses in beliefs. May God reveal to the reader any misunderstandings or other weaknesses in beliefs and provide the necessary correction.
“Unity is powerful! The Christian Church should be powerful and not anemic. The time is now for unity within the many denominations and Christian organizations. Each part of the body of Christ has its purpose, function, and intended use. What has been missing is the interrelationship between the various parts. The best way for individuals to resolve differences is to work with others from varying backgrounds. Believers will soon discover that they have more in common with other believers than they have differences. This discovery is the beginning of unity.
“Planting the desire for unity in the hearts of Christians will open the door for God to move mightily within the church and throughout the world. Many believe in an end-time revival that only God knows, whether it will be one revival or a series of revivals. Each believer will choose to accept God’s call to unity or reject it. Either way, the plan of God will be manifested.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald R. Wessels’s new book is a motivating message of change and unity for individuals and the church.
Wessel brings a thought-provoking argument to the doorstep of Christians of any denomination in hopes of helping to enact positive change.
Consumers can purchase “Salvation A Call to Unity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Salvation A Call to Unity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories