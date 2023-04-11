Iman Salam’s New Book, "Speaking of Blends...," is a Captivating Educational and Interactive Tale Designed to Help Readers Who May Have Issues Forming "S" Blend Sounds
King Of Prussia, PA, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Iman Salam has completed her most recent book, “Speaking of Blends...: A Book by a Speech Language Pathologist”: a charming and educational tale to help young readers learn all about blended sounds with the letter “s” and other consonants.
Having grown up in Lebanon before moving to America at the age of thirteen, Iman Salam is an Arab American who pursued speech and language pathology as well as infant mental health and developmental practices. Having to adapt to novel and challenging environments while preserving her identity, Iman became passionate about empowering children from minority backgrounds as well as children with disabilities and those who have experienced war trauma.
Salam shares, “Through [my] experience of working with children on speech sounds, [I] noticed a gap between parents, educators, and speech-language therapists. This book was created to bridge that gap as it generalizes articulatory strategies and provides educators and parents with the tools needed to model the target speech sound. This book in particular was written to target the ‘sp’ sound blend. Upcoming books will target a variety of speech sounds.”
Published by Fulton Books, Iman Salam’s book contains interactive exercises that will help parents, guardians, and teachers alike to connect with readers of all ages, specifically those struggling with “s” blends, and help them to conquer making such sounds. With illustrations by Fatima Salam to help bring Iman’s tale to life, young readers are sure to enjoy “Speaking of Blends...: A Book by a Speech Language Pathologist” while gaining helpful knowledge to advance their verbalization and diction.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Speaking of Blends...: A Book by a Speech Language Pathologist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
