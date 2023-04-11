Jocelyn Cordeiro’s New Book, "The Runaway Knight," Follows the Adventures of a Former Knight Who Takes His Little Sister with Him to Run from the Law and His Own Past
West Wareham, MA, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jocelyn Cordeiro, who has had a love of drawing since a very young age, has completed her most recent book, “The Runaway Knight”: a thrilling fantasy that follows a knight and his little sister on the run as fugitives as they rely on the compassion of strangers to aid them in their journey, all the while wary of their intentions.
Cordeiro shares, “When the young Peter Manning finally achieved his dream of becoming a knight, never would he have imagined that ten years later, he would find himself on the run from the very person who knighted him. Having lost his family, discharged from the knight’s order, and suffering survivor’s guilt, Peter now travels across the kingdom of Aragon with his beloved little sister, Lana, the only immediate family he has left.
“Meanwhile, Lana, who just wants to live a normal life and keep Peter alive, must help her brother overcome his demons and accept the events of his past. But after meeting some unexpected acquaintances, Lana finally gets a taste of a normal lifestyle and actually gets to make some friends—something she never gets to do, seeing how she and Peter are constantly bouncing from one place to another. Although their newfound friends seem to have the Manning siblings’ best interest at heart, they are still strangers at the end of the day. How do they know if they can be trusted? What could they possibly gain from helping two random siblings they found in the middle of the woods? These are questions that Peter constantly asks himself as he strives to protect his sister and find a place where they can finally feel safe.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jocelyn Cordeiro’s book was inspired by the author’s love of drawing original characters, which she would later write stories about that her friends and family enjoyed, later encouraging her to publish her work. Expertly paced and brimming with unique and fully realized characters, “The Runaway Knight” will delight and enthrall readers, leading them on an incredible journey that is sure to stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Runaway Knight” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
